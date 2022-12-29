Popular children's series, Dino Ranch, headed to Abilene Zoo

Dino Ranch will be at the zoo on New Year's Eve during the Zoo Lights event.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced a New Year’s Eve event for families - popular children’s animated series, Dino Ranch, will be at the zoo Dec. 31 during the Zoo Lights event.

Attendees will be able to meet Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his speedy raptor, Blitz, the fastest dino on the ranch. A 'dino-mite" meet and greet opportunity will be available.