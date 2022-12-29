x
Popular children's series, Dino Ranch, headed to Abilene Zoo

Dino Ranch will be at the zoo on New Year's Eve during the Zoo Lights event.
Credit: Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced a New Year’s Eve event for families - popular children’s animated series, Dino Ranch, will be at the zoo Dec. 31 during the Zoo Lights event.

Attendees will be able to meet Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his speedy raptor, Blitz, the fastest dino on the ranch. A 'dino-mite" meet and greet opportunity will be available.

The zoo will remain open into the evening for Zoo Lights, which is included in daily admission and all zoo membership levels. Tickets can be purchased at AbileneZoo.org.

