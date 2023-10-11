Stacy Spink to receive Abilene Christian University education award

The School of Education awards a graduate annually with the Morlan Medal to honor significant contributions to the field of education.

ABILENE, Texas — 2018 Abilene Christian University graduate Stacy Spink will be honored by the School of Education with the Morlan Medal award Oct. 12.

The presentation is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at ACU’s Brown Library's Packer Forum on the second floor.

Spink is a second grade teacher at Castleman Creek Elementary School at Midway Independent School District in Waco. She is also a mentor to Baylor students and involved in the Waco community.

In May, she was a teacher finalist in the 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education statewide awards. The award celebrates public school educators who go above and beyond in their commitment to shaping the minds of the next generation and is given to exceptional teachers who demonstrate an unwavering dedication to their students and the educational community.

“Spink exemplifies the commitment to teaching excellence and continued professional growth that we strive to nurture in all of our ACU teacher candidates,” Dr. Stephanie Talley (’93), associate professor and department chair in the School of Education, said. “As a classroom teacher and scholar, she has lived the ACU mission of Christian service and leadership.