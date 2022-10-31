Active shooter incident exercise planned at Dyess AFB Nov. 1-3

This is the base’s third mission assurance exercise in 2022 and will evaluate the readiness of emergency, safety and base personnel to respond.

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The 7th Bomb Wing will conduct an exercise at Dyess Air Force Base Nov. 1-3.

This is the installation’s third mission assurance exercise this year and will evaluate the readiness of emergency, safety and base personnel to respond to an active shooter incident.

During MAE 22-3, residents on or near Dyess may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system and see emergency response vehicles. Motorists entering or leaving the base may experience delays at the gates.

Please plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure the exercise does not affect appointments and services.

“We must be ready to respond to any situation that may occur at America’s Lift and Strike base,” Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th BW commander, said in a release from Dyess. “Exercises like these allow Dyess Airmen to practice emergency response procedures to ensure Team Dyess is prepared for any real-world situation.”