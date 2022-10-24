Angelo State jazz ensembles to host jazz combo night

The event, planned for Wednesday, is free and open to the public.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Jazz Ensembles program will host its first "Jazz Combo Night" of the fall season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

Styled less like a traditional concert and more like an open jam session, the event is free and open to the public, ASU said in a release.

An ASU Jazz Combo will feature students performing on trumpet, saxophones, trombone, bass and guitar, along with Dr. Trent Shuey of the music faculty on drums.

They will perform an hour-long set including:

"Groovin' High"

"So Nice"

"Agua de Beber"

"Scrapple from the Apple"

"Lush Life"

"All of Me"

"I love You"

"Juju"

"All Blues"

Following the jazz combo performance, the stage will be open to anyone in the audience who would like join in a jam session. Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and be ready to perform.

Students in the jazz combo include Michael Estrada of San Angelo (guitar), Mario Larios-Garcia of San Antonio (saxophone), Colby Lehnert of Carrollton (trombone), Will Tipton of Carlsbad (trumpet), Mark Wilson Jr. of San Angelo (bass) and Jayden Woodard of Brownwood (saxophone).