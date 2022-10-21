Mayer Museum honors 'Women of West Texas' with new exhibit

The exhibit is free to the public and on display now.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Women play an important role in U.S. history and this is no exception when it comes to West Texas.

Angelo State University's Mayer Museum will display 'A Woman's Touch: Women of West Texas' to honor contributions to the area and its rich past through Jan. 13, 2023.

"We wanted to highlight the women that made this area what it is today," museum curator Rocio Moncibais said.

The exhibit features artifacts from the West Texas Collection at ASU and it focuses on women settlers, nurses, politicians and others who positively impacted the community from the late 19th century to the early 20th century.

A portion of the collection also honors women of ASU who were involved in various campus organizations such as cheerleading and students on campus have utilized the museum for class projects.

"It really does help you appreciate this area and the women who kind of paved the way for the rest of us to come," Moncibais said.

Items such as nursing equipment, trophies, old newspapers, photographs and pieces of clothing are on display in glass cases and Moncibais said looking at the history makes it feel even more real.

One woman in the exhibit worked as a nurse in the Vietnam War and she was able to visit the museum to look back at photographs of herself during said time period.

"It was really neat to see her reaction to seeing herself in an exhibit," Moncibais said.

Other visitors have seen their family members and ancestors on display, which helps them learn about where they came from.

The exhibit is also a good reminder of the struggle women had to endure to earn basic rights in the United States, including the ability to vote and own property.

Moncibais hopes the history provides a reminder of such struggles and sacrifices that helped create West Texas as it is now.

The museum is open from 10-5 Tuesdays-Saturdays and is free to the public, including ASU students.