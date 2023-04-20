x
Local News

Elections: Abilene mayoral candidates

The Abilene mayor's seat is up for grabs and four candidates are looking to fill it. We'll be sharing interviews with each one leading into the May 6 election.
Credit: AP
ABILENE, Texas — Candidate: Weldon Hurt

Weldon Hurt was born in Brownwood, but has made Abilene his home. Hurt and his wife have owned "Pest Patrol" in the Big Country for several decades. He's served as City Council Place Four for about six years, now he's looking to lead the council as mayor. 

Candidate: Dayakar Desi Reddy

Dayakar Desi Reddy made his way to Abilene in 2007, he did business in Singapore, Australia and New York before making Abilene his home. Reddy runs a construction company owns hotels and a restaurant. Now, he's looking to be Abilene's mayor.

Candidate: Chad Clark

Chad Clark was born and raised in Ohio, he joined the military at age 17 and served the United States Air Force for 20 years. Clark retired in 2022, he now spends his time with his fiancé. He has made Abilene home and is now looking to fill the seat as Abilene mayor. 

Candidate: Ryan Goodwin 

Ryan Goodwin has lived in Abilene for most of his life, it's a city he has built a family in and calls home. Goodwin is a realtor and volunteers as an associate pastor at Mosaic Church in Abilene. Now, he's looking at the Abilene mayor's seat. 

Early voting begins Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28. General elections are May 6. For more information visit taylorcounty.texas.gov

