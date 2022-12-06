Free 'Trout Fest 2023' event in Abilene celebrates fishing for all ages

The event is scheduled for Jan. 11-16 at Cal Young Park.

ABILENE, Texas — Spending time outdoors can help increase relaxation and reduce stress.

From Jan. 11-16, there will be a free fishing event at Cal Young Park in Abilene called "Get Hooked: Trout Fest 2023."

More than 1,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the lake ahead of time and participants have the chance to win fishing gear from the "Get Hooked Giveaways" by taking a photo, scanning a QR code and submitting information on name, age and email.

The giveaway is offered to everyone, whether they have a fish photo or not, and prizes are divided into age groups and specific catch categories.

Age groups include eight years old with an adult, nine through 12 with an adult, 13-17 with an adult and 18 or older while categories include Longest Trout, Biggest "Other" Fish, Most Days Fished and Most Fish Caught.

Fishers 17 and older are required to purchase a Texas Fishing License ahead of time in accordance with Texas Parks & Wildlife.