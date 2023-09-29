San Angelo Police investigate shooting in Southwest Plaza

Please avoid the area between Sunset Drive and Sul Ross.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: San Angelo Police Department Public Information Office Kelsey Hernandez said the department is currently investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Sunset Drive. The incident took place near Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center.

She said there is no active threat to the public.

One person was taken to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance. Hernandez did not have any identification for the person who was injured, but said the injuries were non-life threatening.

The shooter ran from the scene, but was found by officers. Hernandez said the suspect was arrested. A witness said police officers had the suspect cuffed and were placing them in a patrol unit at the Sedona Ranch Apartments near Billie Bolin Drive.

Southwest Plaza in the area of Sunset Drive and Sul Ross Street remains blocked off. Law enforcement is requesting that drivers avoid the area for the next few hours as the shooting is investigated.

In addition to the SAPD, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, State Park Police, Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies and Texas Wildlife Department were on scene.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that this Biomat is closed for the remainder of today. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding. Posted by Biomat USA on Friday, September 29, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple law enforcement agencies are at Southwest Plaza on Sunset Drive.

The area of Grifols - Biomat USA Plasma Center has been taped off as a crime scene. Avoid the area between Sunset Drive and Sul Ross.