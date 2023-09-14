San Angelo Police retrieve body from Lake Nasworthy

Police responded to a call about a body in the water. A man's body was pulled from the lake in the area of Mary E. Lee Beach.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The body of a 39-year-old man was pulled from Lake Nasworthy by San Angelo Police officers late Thursday afternoon.

Multiple officers were present in the area of Mary E. Lee Beach on Knickerbocker Road after they were dispatched on a call of a dead person in the water shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

"SAPD's Lake Division arrived on scene relatively quickly, identified that it was a male subject who was in fact, in the water," SAPD Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza said. "Was not moving, was not conscious, determined he had been in there for a little bit of time."

Once officers determined it was a body in the lake, the department's criminal investigation division was called to the scene.

The man's name will not be released until next-of-kin notification is made, Espinoza said.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Espinoza said more information, including the cause of death, will be available after the department receive autopsy results.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while police are investigating the scene.