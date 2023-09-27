Second suspect in Aug. 7 murder of Jacob Hernandez arrested

Kristopher Lozano, 18, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of two suspects in the Aug. 7 murder of 19-year-old Jacob Hernandez was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tom Green County Jail roster.

Kristopher Lozano, 18, was booked for murder at 2:21 p.m., records show.

According to Tom Green County court documents, Lozano and 18-year-old Nicholas Martinez are co-defendants in the homicide investigation.

Hernandez was found dead on the northeast side of San Angelo early Monday, Aug. 7.

San Angelo Police Department officers responding to the 600 block of East 34th Street for a shooting victim found Hernandez unconscious in the roadway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The San Angelo Fire Department arrived on scene and determined Hernandez was dead. SAPD’s Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene divisions and its drone team responded to the scene, as well.

After a preliminary investigation, Hernandez was identified as the victim and the case was investigated as a homicide.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the TGC Jail Aug. 25.

A complaint filed with Tom Green County Sept. 22, 2023, states Lozano intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Hernandez by shooting him with a pistol on Aug. 7, 2023.