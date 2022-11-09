Majority of City of Abilene offices closed in observance of Veterans Day

The offices will be closed all day Nov. 11.

ABILENE, Texas — Veterans Day is honored annually to recognize those who served in the U.S. military.

On Nov. 11, the majority of offices in Abilene will be closed to commemorate the federal holiday. There will be no trash pickup in the community, but public transportation will be available as usual.

Businesses closed include: City Hall, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District and MERCY Health Clinic, Parks & Recreation administration office, Convention Center offices, Abilene Regional Airport administration office, Recreation & Senior Service centers, Abilene Animal Shelter, Police and Fire administration offices, Solid Waste Services offices, Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center and Citizens Convenience Center.

The Abilene Zoo will be open as usual from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and the South Branch Library inside the Mall of Abilene will be open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.