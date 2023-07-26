North Side Back to School Bash offers free backpacks, haircuts and more for West Texas students

This free event is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at Foster Communications Coliseum in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For most students, going back to school can be an intimidating change after summer break.

However, for those without access to materials like backpacks, notebooks and pencils, the stress might also be mixed with uncertainty and a lack of basic necessities.

San Angelo couple Joe and Geneva Rodriguez have recognized an increased need for school supplies in the West Texas community and for the past three years, the youth pastors have been hosting the Northside Back to School Bash.

"I work on the north side of town," Joe said. "I work for Lincoln Middle School, I just saw a need in that community with the kids and the families and I just went to my wife and I shared with her an idea and it just blew up from there."

This year's event is set for 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Aug. 13, at Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43 St.

Attendees can expect free backpacks filled with supplies, haircuts, a meal, access to various community resources, snow cones and more.

All school items have been donated from San Angelo community members and the couple is asking for any help they can get.

"Organizations, businesses can donate and then just individuals," Geneva said.

Kona Ice, H-E-B, MHMR Concho Valley and more organizations will be there, as well with this year's event to be busier than before.

For Joe and Geneva, the bash is all about one goal: giving back.

"It's definitely our heart. We're definitely just community-minded and want to help out as much as possible so this is just an opportunity to love on the families, on the students, get them a fresh start for the new school year," Geneva said.

As for Joe, he understands "We all struggle so I'm just trying to be a blessing for the families."

Backpacks and school supplies are still being accepted for donation purposes.