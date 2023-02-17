x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Road closures set for Feb. 22 in San Angelo

Two locations will be closed from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Credit: Morgan McGrath

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two San Angelo roads will be closed for construction Feb. 22 and will re-open Feb. 23, according to Downtown San Angelo. 

South Chadbourne and East Concho Ave. are set to close from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. 

This is a result of construction on various sidewalks. 

Specifically, South Chadbourne will be closed by East Beauregard and East Twohig will be closed by South Chadbourne and South Oakes St. 

During this time, detours can be utilized on South Oakes St. and Irving St. from certain locations.  

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Heart Health Awareness Month

Before You Leave, Check This Out