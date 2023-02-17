Road closures set for Feb. 22 in San Angelo

Two locations will be closed from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two San Angelo roads will be closed for construction Feb. 22 and will re-open Feb. 23, according to Downtown San Angelo.

South Chadbourne and East Concho Ave. are set to close from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

This is a result of construction on various sidewalks.

Specifically, South Chadbourne will be closed by East Beauregard and East Twohig will be closed by South Chadbourne and South Oakes St.