Road closures set for Feb. 22 in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two San Angelo roads will be closed for construction Feb. 22 and will re-open Feb. 23, according to Downtown San Angelo.
South Chadbourne and East Concho Ave. are set to close from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
This is a result of construction on various sidewalks.
Specifically, South Chadbourne will be closed by East Beauregard and East Twohig will be closed by South Chadbourne and South Oakes St.
During this time, detours can be utilized on South Oakes St. and Irving St. from certain locations.