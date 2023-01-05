San Angelo seniors pick their favorite businesses, restaurants and activities in the community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Favorite grocery store for San Angelo seniors 62 years and older? H-E-B. Favorite museum, coffee shop, place to spend time with grandchildren?
In July 2022, 164 senior citizens at Baptist Retirement Community voted on these categories and more.
Residents of the faith community responded to a survey regarding dining, culture and entertainment and retail and professional services.
Dining results:
- Favorite special occasion restaurant: Western Sky Steakhouse
- Favorite casual restaurant: Mainstreet Café
- Favorite coffee shop: Mainstreet Café
"Of course, I'm personally excited to see that Main Street Café, the restaurant located on the ground level of the Henley-Mabee High-Rise on our campus, is so highly regarded by residents," Baptist Retirement Community executive director Aaron Hargett said.
Culture and entertainment results:
- Favorite Museum: San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
- Favorite Performing Arts or Live Entertainment Venue: Angelo Civic Center)
- Favorite Excursion with Grandkids: Fort Concho Historic Site
- Favorite Public Park: San Angelo Downtown City Park
- Favorite Texas Pro Sports Team: Dallas Cowboys
Retail and professional service results:
- Favorite Grocery Store: H-E-B
- Favorite Women’s Clothing Store: Dillard’s
- Favorite Western Clothing Store: Mr. Boots
- Favorite Consumer Bank: First Financial Bank
- Favorite Real Estate Company: Teri Jackson Realtors
- Favorite Insurance Agency: State Farm
The local businesses have been made aware of their new achievements and they will each receive a "San Angelo Seniors Select" certificate in the new year.