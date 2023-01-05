San Angelo seniors pick their favorite businesses, restaurants and activities in the community

Decisions were made by members of the Baptist Retirement Community who are at least 62 years old.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Favorite grocery store for San Angelo seniors 62 years and older? H-E-B. Favorite museum, coffee shop, place to spend time with grandchildren?

In July 2022, 164 senior citizens at Baptist Retirement Community voted on these categories and more.

Residents of the faith community responded to a survey regarding dining, culture and entertainment and retail and professional services.

Dining results:

Favorite special occasion restaurant: Western Sky Steakhouse

Favorite casual restaurant: Mainstreet Café

Favorite coffee shop: Mainstreet Café

"Of course, I'm personally excited to see that Main Street Café, the restaurant located on the ground level of the Henley-Mabee High-Rise on our campus, is so highly regarded by residents," Baptist Retirement Community executive director Aaron Hargett said.

Culture and entertainment results:

Favorite Museum: San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Favorite Performing Arts or Live Entertainment Venue: Angelo Civic Center)

Favorite Excursion with Grandkids: Fort Concho Historic Site

Favorite Public Park: San Angelo Downtown City Park

Favorite Texas Pro Sports Team: Dallas Cowboys

Retail and professional service results:

Favorite Grocery Store: H-E-B

Favorite Women’s Clothing Store: Dillard’s

Favorite Western Clothing Store: Mr. Boots

Favorite Consumer Bank: First Financial Bank

Favorite Real Estate Company: Teri Jackson Realtors

Favorite Insurance Agency: State Farm