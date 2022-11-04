Missing boater found dead in Lake Nasworthy

Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard ordered an autopsy. The official cause and manner of death are pending the autopsy.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives investigated the drowning of a 56-year-old man San Angelo man, the department said Tuesday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4, a report was made for a missing person, Michael Scroggs, who had not returned home after taking his boat to Lake Nasworthy near the San Angelo KOA on the evening of Nov. 3.

SAPD’s Lake Division responded along with the SAPD Drone Unit and found Scroggs boat capsized near the 2100 block of Gun Club Road. SAPD’s Lake Division and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Wardens began an immediate search for Scroggs that continued over the weekend.

Thursday morning a resident found a body near the shore, that was later identified as Scroggs, in the 2100 block of Gun Club Road.

