EnPleinAirTEXAS competition marks 10th anniversary in San Angelo

During the week of competition, artists will paint at West Texas ranches, along the Concho River, the International Waterlily Collection, and downtown.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 10th anniversary celebration of EnPleinAirTEXAS will be held Oct. 20-28 in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

The international juried competition will feature artists from across the nation and world to paint in San Angelo and its countryside 'en plein air", the French term for painting in the outdoors. EPAT is one of SAMFA’s signature arts competitions and supports the museum’s general mission and educational efforts for Concho Valley children.

During a week of competition, artists will paint at private West Texas ranches, along the Concho River, the International Waterlily Collection, and at various downtown locations. Several special events will take place including a Morning Ranch Paint-Out with the artists at Door Key Ranch, Luncheon with 2022 Grand Prize Winner Suzie Baker in the Cactus Hotel ballroom, A Night Under the Texas Stars Art Collector’s STAMPEDE at the Stables at Fort Concho, and the 10th Anniversary Celebration Party Final Exhibit and Sale.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, a car and motorcycle show will take place on 2nd Street between Chadbourne and Gillis streets. Competition artists, who will be painting downtown all day along Concho Street and the Concho River, will bring their paints and easels to 2nd Street that evening, where the cars and motorcycles will serve as their subject matter. The car show is free and open to the public.

A Morning Paint-Out with live music, art, food and activities will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, the Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive. The family-friendly event is free and and open the public.

This year’s invited artists include:

Suzie Baker, TX (2022 grand prize)

Carla Bosch, TX (2022 second place award)

Qiang Huang, TX (2022 third place award)

Farley Lewis, MO (2022 best body of work)

Selected artists include:

Hector Acuna (WI)

Harsh Agrawal (London, UK)

Kirsten Anderson (CA)

Lon Brauer (IL)

Kent Brewer (TX)

Debbie Carroll (TX)

Michael Compton (MA)

David Diaz (MD)

Katie Dobson-Cundiff (FL)

Vlad Duchev (MD)

Alex Eisenzopf (NC)

Bill Farnsworth (FL)

Orville Giguiento (CO)

Palden Hamilton (MD)

Neal Hughes (NJ)

Charlie Hunter (VT)

Rajendra KC (VA)

Shelby Keefe (WI)

Carolyn Lindsey (NM)

Elizabeth Osborne (GA)

Antwan Ramar (FL)

Julie Sanderson (TX)

David Savellano (CA)

Michael Situ (CA)

Richard Sneary (MO)

Jeff Steiner (MN)

Gary Tucker (MA)

Richie Vios (TX)

Durre Waseem (CA)

Stewart White (MD)

Yong Hong Zhong (OR)