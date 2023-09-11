'Sam', the Sam's Club sheep, to be unveiled Sept. 20

San Angelo artist Ashley Perales will be at the ceremony to talk about her vision in creating "Sam", Downtown San Angelo Inc. said.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Downtown San Angelo is inviting members, art enthusiasts and community members to the unveiling of "Sam", a s sheep sculpture painted by San Angelo artist Ashley Perales.

The unveiling is planned for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20, at Sam's Club, 5749 Sherwood Way.

This intricate and imaginative sculpture captures the essence of Sam's Club's commitment to excellence, creativity, and inclusivity, DTSA said in a press release. "Sam" represents the heart and soul of Sam’s Club.

Perales will be present to share her inspiration, creative process and the story behind "Sam."