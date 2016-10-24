San Angelo FD to host public 9/11 memorial service

The memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A public 9/11 memorial service, hosted by the San Angelo Fire Department is planned for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New York City.