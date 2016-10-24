San Angelo FD to host public 9/11 memorial service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A public 9/11 memorial service, hosted by the San Angelo Fire Department is planned for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the City’s 9/11 monument near Celebration Bridge along the Concho River, adjacent to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.
The local 9/11 memorial was dedicated Sept. 8, 2003, in honor of those who died in the attacks. San Angelo’s is one of a few memorials in Texas that includes a piece of steel from Ground Zero in New York City.
The monument’s original World Trade Center steel artifact was stolen in 2016. In 2017, the Velez family donated another steel artifact from Ground Zero, which is now a centerpiece for the monument’s repair and restoration.