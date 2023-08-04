San Angelo Police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old girl

The SAPD said it is believed this incident is not connected to the shooting Thursday on West 19th and Brown streets.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the Thursday shooting death of a 17-year-old girl as a homicide.

The shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the 1300 block of Paisano Place in northeast San Angelo.

SAPD officers were dispatched to the home in reference to a shooting victim. At the scene, officers found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound on her back.

The San Angelo Fire Department took her to Shannon Medical Center, where she was later pronounced as dead.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Division were requested on scene to assist. They learned the suspect, a 16-year-old male, was believed to have fired the gun and left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested Friday, Aug. 4. The SAPD said it is believed this incident is not connected to the shooting Thursday on West 19th and Brown streets.