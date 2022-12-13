Shannon joins Mayo Clinic Care network

Shannon physicians will be able to combine their understanding of patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients receive needed care.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic announced Wednesday the Texas health system has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Mayo Clinic Care Network members, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care organizations, have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

"We are honored to join this prestigious network, which will enable us to connect with the most respected and recognized health care system in the world," Shane Plymell, Shannon president and CEO, said. "In addition to the trusted care of their Shannon physicians, patients will have access to Mayo Clinic expertise and the latest research and treatment recommendations. This means our family, friends and neighbors throughout the region will receive some of the most advanced care in the nation, right here at Shannon."

Shannon physicians will be able to combine their understanding of their patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get exactly the care they need, close to home, a release from Shannon said.

"We are excited to welcome Shannon to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," Ryan Uitti, M.D., Mayo Clinic Care Network medical director, said. "Through our shared mission and common values, we are committed to working together, providing additional expertise in the realm of serious, rare and complex care so that Shannon can amplify the care delivered to their patients."

Through Shannon’s membership in the network, its physicians have access to Mayo Clinic clinical solutions and services, including:

AskMayoExpert: a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references.



eConsults: physicians may contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.



eBoards: live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

Health care consulting: access to Mayo's experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to achieve clinical, operational and business goals.

Shannon staff can use Mayo Clinic educational materials designed for patients, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.