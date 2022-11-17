Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center

The ceremony is being held by the White Rose Support Group to support parents whose babies have died.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.

The ceremony will offer drinks and desserts and is open to the public in the Baby Rose Garden at Shannon Medical Center, 201 E. Harris Ave. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in-person.

Ornaments will be placed on a tree of remembrance and a candle will be lit to honor each individual baby while supporting their families.