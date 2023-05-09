Small Business Summit set for May 18 in Abilene

This is the second summit of 2023 as organized by governor Greg Abbott.

ABILENE, Texas — Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs will have the chance to create new connections and develop new strategies May 18 in Abilene.

Gov. Greg Abbott is organizing the second Small Business Summit of 2023, which will focus on topics like finance and funding, recruiting and retention and marketing and e-commerce.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our Texas economy and we are proud of the hardworking business owners who contribute so much to our communities and economic success as a state," Abbott said.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.