Murder warrant issued for Snyder man

The Snyder Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man. A murder warrant has been issued for Rogelio Gallegos, 36.

SNYDER, Texas — A 39-year-old Snyder man is dead after he was involved in a fight Wednesday.

The Snyder Police Department said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday on 43rd Street.

Officers found Robert Riojas, 39, dead. The SPD said it was "apparent the victim was involved in a physical altercation which led to this death."

SPD's Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers also responded to the scene.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Rogelio Gutierrez Gallegos Jr., 36, as a suspect. A murder warrant has been issued for Gallegos.

Police say Gallegos is 5'9", weighs 180 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes.

The SPD said because of the ongoing investigation, no other information is available in the case.