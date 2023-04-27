West Texas Weekend events, April 28-30

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Third annual Reentry Celebration Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

6 p.m. - Second annual Hideout Flameout After-Party, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - Adult Prom, The Mill, 239 Locust St.

7:30 p.m. - Cassidy Sooter, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7:30 p.m. - 5 'n Dimers, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8:30 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

8:30 p.m. - Ghost of Gray County, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Kiwanis Club of Abilene 73rd annual Pancake Day, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8 a.m. - WASP Homecoming and Fly-In 2023, National WASP WWII Museum, 210 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER

9 a.m. - State Park Service Day, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

11 a.m. - Teddy Bear Tea Party, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

1 p.m. - Healthy Kids Day, YMCA of Abilene - Redbud, 3125 S. 32nd St.

4 p.m. - Kiwanis Club of Abilene 73rd annual Pancake Day, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

4 p.m. - Abilene Preservation League 2023 Living History Cemetery Tour, Abilene Municipal Cemetery, 1133 Cottonwood St.

5 p.m. - Tails and Ales Crawfish Boil, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

6 p.m. - Zoobilitation Gala - A Wild Encounter, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

6 p.m. - The Remedy and the Backyard Boys, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - Chorus Abilene BackBeat Spring Concert, The Witherspoon, 370 Mesquite St.

8 p.m. - Marvel at the Moon, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Jamie Richards, Heff's Burger and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

9 p.m. - Free Ride, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Lone Star Market at the Warehouse, Ballinger Wool & Mohair, 608 Railroad St. - BALLINGER

4 p.m. - Runnels County Film Festival barbecue cookoff and benefit auction, Old Town Old Times, 8601 US Hwy 67 - BALLINGER

5 p.m. - Celebration of Music Downtown Strong Stroll, downtown San Angelo

5 p.m. - Guy Choate & the Three Man Band, Plateau Brewing Company, 214 S. Chadbourne St.

5:30 p.m. - Artists' Gallery Talk by McKay Otto and Orna Feinstein, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.

7:30 p.m. - Shakespeare on the Concho "Hamlet", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

9 p.m. - Micky and the Motorcars, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Mike Gonzalez and the Iconiczz, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Annual Mertzon BBQ Cookoff, Mertzon Community Center - MERTZON

9 a.m. - Little Mermaid Camp, Ballet San Angelo, 82 Gillis St.

9 a.m. - Junior League of San Angelo Touch-A-Truck 2023, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

9 a.m. - Lone Star Market at the Warehouse, Ballinger Wool & Mohair, 608 Railroad St. - BALLINGER

9 a.m. - Christoval Community Center ribbon cutting ceremony, 4698 Rudd St. - CHRISTOVAL

9 p.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. - Forty-eighth Texas State Festival of Ethnic Cultures - BALLINGER

11 a.m. - Concho Valley PAWS free pet adoption event, Petco, 4157 Sunset Drive

11 a.m. - Painting Fun at the Grind, The Grind Coffee & Café, 220 N. Chadbourne St.

11 a.m. - Kids Day Out, Kirby Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - Martial Pint's fourth annual Crawfish Festival, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

6:30 p.m. - Bid and Boogie 2023, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - Susan Kolb, The Gin and Granary, 8663 Loop 570 - WALL

7 p.m. - Comedy Night at the Vineyard, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

7:30 p.m. - Shakespeare on the Concho "Hamlet", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

7:30 p.m. - Wall Western Dance Club Dance with Ray Vanek, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 8602 Loop 570S - WALL

7:45 p.m. - Golden Hour Sunset Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

8 p.m. - Star Party, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

8:30 p.m. - Reload, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Latin Breed and Evoluzion, Koronazz, 4611 S. Jackson St.

9 p.m. - The Vegas Stars, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. - Women's Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

4 p.m. - Lumpy Sunday Funday with Charles Reyes, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

7:30 p.m. - Shakespeare on the Concho "Hamlet", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

Want your event listed? Email srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays