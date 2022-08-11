Harris County residents who voted after 7 p.m. used a provisional ballot | Here's what that means

Voters who got in line after 7 p.m. voted normally but placed their paper ballot in a sealed provisional ballot envelope.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County voters had an extra hour -- until 8 p.m. -- to vote in the midterm election this year, but things were a little different for those deciding to take advantage of the extended hour.

Anyone who was in line after 7 p.m. used a provisional ballot, Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said.

Tatum said voters will cast their ballot normally but they put their paper ballot in a sealed provisional ballot envelope instead of inserting it into the scanner machine.

All provisional ballots were tabulated separately inside the Central Count station at NRG Arena. Tatum said they were going to be counted through the night. He said the process of tabulating provisional ballots will take a bit longer than normal ballots.

"There is, what we call a qualifying process," Tatum said. "We have to ensure that the voter who actually cast the ballot provisional ballot was in fact registered to vote ... and then we have to go through the process of separating the provisional document from the ballot to then scan the ballot into the scanners."

Provisional votes are tabulated separately from the regular votes just in case the votes are challenged in court, Tatum said.

"Provisional votes themselves don't have to be cured in a normal sense that we know of curring ballots, but what that means is as those votes are tabulated, if by chance that court's order is challenged and another court says that we can't actually count those ballots, then we know exactly where those ballots are. We know how they were counted. We know where they were tabulated on their separate V-drive," he said.

Provisional ballots can be offered during early voting and Election Day, according to the Texas Secretary of State's website. A provisional ballot usually is needed when the voter went to the Texas Department of Public Safety to obtain or update a license but the registration information was not transmitted to the Secretary of State or if there was an error on the list of registered voters. Provisional ballots are also used when the voter's registration application is smudged or contains poor writing.

Tatum said there were a handful of late starts at various polling locations due to several issues, including a missing key to open the voting machines at the BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard voting location, which caused a five-hour delay.

Tatum said he hoped the additional hour gave voters an opportunity to cast their ballot if they were unable to do so Tuesday morning.

"We are reviewing the circumstances surrounding these late starts and will provide more information as soon as available," Tatum said.

How will the extended hour affect results?

Early voting results will be posted after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Tatum said the late start will cause an hour delay with judges closing the polling locations and then getting the results to the election center.