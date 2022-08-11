Election Day: Here's where Texas polling locations are by zip code

There is a handy tool online that allows you to enter your address and it will give you locations of the nearest polling stations to you.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — It's Election Day, y'all!

If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close, WFAA has you covered.

Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote? Here is your 2022 election guide, in English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese. For a look at the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, you can visit WFAA's election map here.

Follow the latest updates from Election Day on WFAA's live blog here.

Now, a ton of you are wondering where you can cast your ballot. One of Dallas' top search trends this morning are related to where to find polling locations.

There is a handy tool from vote.org that allows you to enter your address and it will give you locations of the nearest polling stations to you. You can use the polling location locator here. You can also visit the Texas Secretary of State website here.