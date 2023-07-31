San Angelo Municipal Court publishes outstanding warrant list

To resolve outstanding warrants, it is required to appear in person at the Municipal Court.

The San Angelo Municipal Court recently provided a July 28 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants before names would be published on a warrant list. The court has now published the list, which can be viewed at cosatx.us/warrants.

The court is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the individuals on the list to notify the court or the individual. Those who fail to appear and dispose of their outstanding warrants are subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home.

According to a COSA press release, these warrants are the result of the individuals’ failure to appear in person or in writing at the court or failure to comply with a court order. City marshals have made several attempts to locate and serve these warrants but say they have been unable to locate these individuals.

Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

To resolve outstanding warrants, it is required to appear in person at the Municipal Court, 110 S. Emerick St. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Alternative options to assist the public in resolving warrants may be inquired about by calling the court office at 325-657-4371.

Money orders, cashier checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted, but personal checks will not be accepted. Those who wish to pay in full via credit card may call 325-657-4365 or go online at the municipal court website.