TYE, Texas — At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Tye Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Air Base Road about a person who had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived, they discovered Omar Guajardo, 19, of Tye, dead inside a home.

According to a TPD press release, the investigation is ongoing, and the department is awaiting the autopsy report for the exact manner of death.