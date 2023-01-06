Motor vehicle collision on S. Chadbourne and W. Beauregard leaves one injured

The incident occurred just before 4:45 p.m. Friday in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The driver of a white dodge pickup truck was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries after colliding into three separate vehicles on W. Beauregard Avenue and S. Chadbourne Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department.

The Dodge driver was heading westbound on W. Beauregard Ave when they ran through a red light and collided into a brown Ford pick up, a red Dodge pick up and a gray GMC SUV.

The brown Ford was northbound on S. Chadbourne, the red Dodge was headed southbound on S. Chadbourne and the Gray GMC was eastbound at a red light.

The white Dodge river was taken to Shannon Medical Center, but no other drivers sustained injuries.