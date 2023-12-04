Alliyah Harrison, Emily Ward and Emily Scott highlight historic week for the Veribest Lady Falcons

The small town of just more than 1,000 people is home to two newly-signed collegiate athletes and a singles tennis player who is advancing to state later this month.

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest Independent School District is five weeks away from high school graduation and two seniors this week will advance both their academic and athletic careers to the next level.

On Tuesday, Lady Falcons track team member Alliyah Harrison signed a letter of intent to attend Angelo State University. Joining the Rambelles track team, Harrison knew this was the right move to make.

"I decided about a week ago, I talked to Coach Dibbern, and I just realized that the whole program was amazing," Harrison said.

She was not the only athlete that put pen to paper to move on to the collegiate stage, as rodeo performer Emily Ward, is putting down her basketball sneakers and keeping the boots on as she signed to Cisco College Wednesday.

Ward was a standout basketball player for the Lady Falcons, playing varsity for all four years in high school. Yet, her passion was not just basketball, but more importantly, the rodeo and her horse "Coondog".

"He will be helping me breakaway at college and as you can tell, he is excited too," Ward said.

While these two young ladies now have new chapters ahead of them as they walk onto bigger campuses, there are still plenty of athletes showing up and showing out for Veribest athletics.

Emily Scott, a junior at Veribest High and fairly new to tennis, earned the title of regional champion in girl's singles tennis after her performance at the Bentwood Country Club. Scott will now look to test her mettle in state competition in a few weeks, as her confidence and dedication to the sport have only risen.

"It means a lot to me, especially since I haven't been playing tennis that long. It's just it's so exciting to get to play at the state level. I think just the people here just, you know, always encouraging me to be the best player I can be and pushing me to work harder has helped so much," Scott said.

The small town of Veribest may not be the most known commodity in Texas, but its athletes continue to prove otherwise.