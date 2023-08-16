Angelo State Rams football team ready to go back-to-back as LSC champions

The 2022 Lone Star Conference champion Rams believe this team can bring home more than just a conference crown.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams open up their 2023 season against West Alabama on Aug. 31, with their first Lone Star Conference title in over 30 years, coming just one season ago.

The Rams keep the championship in their back pocket, using a champions mentality to attack every practice, as now the hunted team of the conference. The mentality, head coach Jeff Girsch says, comes from the culture they instilled early on in his tenure.

"We got the right staff in place, the right guys. We brought in some great coaches and just built that culture. Now, [their mentality] has turned into an expectation." Girsch said.

The payoff of having this mindset is the unwavering confidence that each member of this team now possesses. It is no secret that ASU now has a target on its back, but it makes no difference to them as they believe they are exactly where they should be.

"We were ranked in the preseason, number one in the Lone Star Conference. I'm proud of that. But that doesn't mean anything. We have got to go out and earn it each and every week. So yeah, it is no doubt. These guys are very confident in their abilities." Girsch said.

As we are just 15 days away from their season opener on the road, the 2023 ASU Rams team is loaded with familiar faces. Yet camaraderie brings a level of accountability that Coach Girsch believes is a credit to their ability to recruit talent that fits their mold.

"So ultimately, we are going to win a national championship at Angelo State because we do things the right way. We go out and get the right type of fit for our student-athletes." Girsch said.

With expectations now set in stone, the Rams will try to go back-to-back as LSC champions, but also, win a national championship for the first time since 1978.