Hawley Bearcats say a Week One win against Jim Ned would be a 'huge' start for the 2023 season

The Hawley Bearcats have two players on the D1 radar, but collectively, the team believes a Week One win would boost player confidence.

HAWLEY, Texas — Projected to compete as back-to-back state champions, the Hawley Bearcats have received high praise this offseason from national sources such as Dave Campbell's Texas Football and MaxPreps.

While the team has never been the deepest roster in terms of the number of players who suit up Friday nights, the team's consistent knack for hard work in and out of season is what has paved its road to success.

Starting Friday, the Bearcats will be down a few key starters because of injuries sustained in a recent scrimmage. To make matters a bit more difficult, they are taking on the perennial playoff-contending Tuscola Jim Ned Indians to begin the 2023 season.

Despite not having the most favorable hand dealt to them to start the year, senior wide receivers Diontay Ramon and Chandlin Myers believe they have what it takes to not only pull off the victory, but blast the team's confidence through the roof.

"It (practice) is a little intense right now, knowing that we have a couple of people out. Right now our confidence is not where it should be, knowing that we are accountable though, we know how to get through hard stuff (like injuries). We put our faith and trust in our coaches," Ramon said.

Myers is committed to Texas Tech University, a rarity for an athlete from Hawley. Both athletes were named captains for this season and the duo believes the comradery they've built with teammates throughout their time as Bearcats will pay dividends in times of trouble.

"A win would mean a lot. It feels amazing to be back with the boys and grinding it out, but a win would be huge," Myers said.

The face running the place is still head coach Mitch Ables, who has the support of the two captains. In the face of adversity, Meyers believes in all Ables has built for the team.

"Coach Ables has built an amazing program, and I have been seeing it as a kid. It is crazy to see this program as a kid and then get there and know how it actually is. We have the whole town behind our back (because of what Coach Ables built)," Myers said.