West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 6

Final scores from West Texas high school football games.

TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.

THURSDAY'S FINAL SCORES:

Midland 45, San Angelo Central 27

Wichita Falls Rider 42, Abilene Cooper 21

Hawley 47, Colorado City 0

Forsan 42, Reagan County 12

Rochelle 66, Lohn 6

FRIDAY

Knox City 60, Forestburg 6 

Throckmorton 56, Lueders-Avoca 0

Irion County 70, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Blackwell 38, Paint Rock 24

Albany 41, Miles 0 

Wall 67, San Angelo Grape Creek 0 

Brownwood 56, Big Spring 7

Iowa Park 31, Breckenridge 28

Eldorado 14, Water Valley 12

Do you have photos from tonight's games? Text them to us at 325-655-6006.

