Top goal scorer Sanai Stewart signs with Rambelles soccer

The already potent Rambelles offense averaged nearly two goals per game in 2022. Stewart will strengthen an explosive unit.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Antonio Express-News named her the "Player to Watch" for the 2023 season. Angelo State University announced Thursday that Sanai Stewart, goal scorer from Cibolo, has signed with Rambelles soccer.

Stewart scored 30 goals at Samuel Clemens High School, receiving an All-Region Honorable Mention in both her sophomore and junior seasons. In addition to her stellar play on the field, she also made waves academically as she was on the All-Academic Team her freshman year.

In 2022, the Rambelles scored two or more goals in 10 of their 17 games, adding another pitch bending offensive player certainly will strengthen a unit that is already potent.

The 5'4" striker graduates this spring from Clemens, where she is currently playing for the Buffaloes in her final year at the school. Clemens currently is 0-1 on the season with a full slate ahead of them until mid-March.