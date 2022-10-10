Angelo State music professor to host clarinet recital

The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, Angelo State University music faculty, will present his second public clarinet recital of the fall season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public.

Highlighting the program will be the world premiere of an untitled piece by Dana Kaufman and the Texas premiere of "Cacophony for clarinet and digital delay" by Jenni Brandon.

The musical program will also include:

"Three Pieces for clarinet" by Gene Saucier

"Hall of Ghosts for solo bass clarinet" by Amanda Harberg

"Prelude for solo bass clarinet, Op. 51" by Ruth Gipps

"Partita No. 1 for clarinet" by Joe L. Alexander

"Phoenix Rising for solo clarinet" by Stacy Garrop