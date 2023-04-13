Here are the nominees for the ACM Awards being hosted in North Texas

The awards show will be held May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRISCO, Texas — The Academy of County Music (ACM) awards show is coming to North Texas this May, set to be hosted by two country music legends: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

The awards show will be held May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered. The show will air on Prime Video at 7 p.m.

The ACM awards announced the nominees on Thursday morning. Here is a list of who is nominated:

MAIN AWARDS

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde Producer: John Osborne Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino - Miranda Lambert Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Producer: Zach Crowell Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Dann Huff Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson Producer: Trent Willmon Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music



SONG OF THE YEAR

Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp



VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry Director: P Tracy

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell Producer: Troy Jackson Director: Spidey Smith

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Luke Arreguin Director: Alex Alvga

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson Producer: Maddy Hayes Director: Dustin Haney

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Producer: Inkwell Productions Director: Justin Clough

What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce Producer: Ryan Byrd Director: Alexa Campbell



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Producer: Zach Crowell Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown Producer: Dann Huff Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter Producer: Zach Crowell Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records



STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Craig Young

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jim “Moose” Brown

Dave Cohen

Charles Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kris Donegan

Kenny Greenberg

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Gena Johnson

Justin Niebank

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

INDUSTRY AWARDS

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

C2C: Country to Country – UK

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

Country Fest – Cadott, WI

Country Thunder – Bristol, TN

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR

Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE

Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

Moody Center – Austin, TX

Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Ron Pateras

Pat Powelson

Michelle Romeo

Stacy Vee

Troy Vollhoffer

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Patrick McDill

Aaron Spalding

Ed Warm

Adam Weiser

Jay Wilson