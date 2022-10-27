UPDATE: 'Mesquite Trio' annual fall concert rescheduled

A special feature of the concert will be a performance of "Three for Three" by Dr. Stephen Emmons of the ASU music faculty.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: Because of unforeseen circumstances, the fall concert by the Angelo State music faculty ensemble, The Mesquite Trio, has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the ASU Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building. 2602 Dena Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Mesquite Trio, a performance group of Angelo State University music faculty, will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the ASU Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public.

Dr. Timothy Bonenfant on clarinets, Dr. Constance Kelley on flutes and Dr. Janelle Ott on bassoons make up The Mesquite Trio.

A special feature of the concert will be a performance of "Three for Three" by Dr. Stephen Emmons of the ASU music faculty.

The musical program will also include:

"Shenanigans" by Nicole Chamberlain

"Conjunction" by Daniel Adams

"Serenade en Trio" by Eugene Bozza

Variations on "La ci darem la mano" by Ludwig van Beethoven

"Four Bagatelles" by Allan Blank

The mission of The Mesquite Trio is to promote chamber music and support new compositions. A couple of its members have changed over the years, but its mission remains the same.