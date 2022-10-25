Former FOX judicial analyst to give presentation at Angelo State

Napolitano will make the case that our rights - which are absolute claims against the whole world - come from our human nature and not from the government, ASU said.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Andrew Napolitano, retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge and former senior judicial analyst for FOX News, will give a special guest presentation at Angelo State University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University, Napolitano's presentation will be in the UC's C.J. Davidson Conference Center and is free and open to the public.

During "Taking Rights Seriously", Napolitano will make the case that our rights - which are absolute claims against the whole world - come from our human nature and not from the government, an ASU release said. As such, all man-made laws that violate the natural law are illicit and cannot morally command compliance, even if all but one person agrees. Thus, if all the world but one person was of one view, the world would no more have the right to silence that one person than he, if he had the power, would have the right to silence the world, the release said.

Famous for his candid remarks, signature wit and personal anecdotes involving celebrities and public figures, Napolitano is an outspoken analyst of the legal system, fervent critic of government intervention into personal lives and commercial transactions, and passionate defender of the U.S. Constitution.

On the New Jersey Superior Court from 1987-1995, he presided over more than 150 jury trials and handled thousands of sentencings, motions, hearings and divorces. He also taught constitutional law and jurisprudence at the Delaware Law School, Seton Hall Law School and Brooklyn Law School before returning to private practice in 1995, and also beginning his career in broadcasting.

At FOX News, Napolitano served as the senior judicial analyst for 24 years, providing on-air legal analysis more than 14,500 times. He is also the author of 10 books, including New York Times bestsellers "Lies the Government Told You: Myth, Power, and Deception in American History" and "It Is Dangerous to Be Right When the Government Is Wrong: The Case for Personal Freedom." He now lectures nationally on the rule of law, civil liberties in wartime and human freedom.