Driver in March 2021 crash that killed three youths sentenced to 20 years in prison

A jury found Antonio Jose Gonzales guilty on three counts of evading arrest/detention causing death and three counts of manslaughter.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty by a Tom Green County jury on three counts of evading arrest/detention causing death and three counts of manslaughter. The charges were in connection to a March 2021 crash where three of four passengers in a vehicle driven by Antonio Jose Gonzales were killed.

The jury found Antonio Jose Gonzales guilty of all six counts Wednesday, Oct. 19. On Oct. 21, after hearing punishment evidence, the jury imposed the maximum prison sentence for Gonzales of 20 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

On March 18, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., an SUV, driven by Gonzales, came to the attention of a San Angelo Police officer for speeding. The officer turned on his emergency lights to try to pull the SUV over for the traffic violation.

Gonzales did not stop, and instead, increased its speed. Evidence presented at trial showed while the SUV was initially traveling at 52 miles per hour, it had reached a speed of 86 miles per hour shortly before entering the intersection at South Bryant Boulevard and West Avenue N.

At the intersection, Gonzales ran a red light and hit another vehicle. Three children ranging in age from 12 to 17, who were passengers in the SUV, died as a result of injuries from the collision.

The District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"Our sincere condolences go out to the parents, family and friends of the three children whose lives were lost in this case. No parent should have to experience the loss of a child and we can only hope this outcome provides some sense of justice and closure. We are thankful for the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence in this case. The punishment assessed sends a clear message that juries in our county will impose serious consequences on individuals whose choices endanger the community and result in the senseless loss of life. The District Attorney’s Office will continue working hard to seek justice for the families of those who have lost loved-ones to criminal activity."