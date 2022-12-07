Fourth annual Community Rally for Mental Health planned for Thursday

San Angelo Clubhouse and NAMI San Angelo TX are cohosting the rally.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Alliance on Mental Health Illness (NAMI) San Angelo TX and the San Angelo Clubhouse will cohost the fourth annual Community Rally for Mental Health on the Tom Green County Courthouse lawn at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Local speakers will share their struggles and resources with the community in hopes of helping those who suffer from anxiety, depression, bipolar, schizophrenia or PTSD.

The San Angelo Clubhouse is a haven for adults living with mental illnesses.

Ami Mizell-Flint, San Angelo Clubhouse president, says, "The significance of having the rally on the courthouse lawn is so that those who feel they don't have justice in their lives can feel a sense of security."