Hendrick Health announces promotions to key leadership team

Brad Holland, Hendrick Health president and CEO, said key roles and responsibilities have been strategically realigned.

TEXAS, USA — Hendrick Health announced Friday the promotion of eight key leadership roles, effective Sept. 1.

“As Hendrick Health continues to grow and evolve to meet the healthcare needs of our region, now and into the future, we have strategically realigned key roles and responsibilities in our executive organizational structure,” Brad Holland, Hendrick president and CEO, said. “These talented individuals have proven track records as outstanding leaders, and exhibit our organization’s mission, values and commitments to excellence.”

Promotions include:

Kirk Canada - Hendrick Health Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Canada began at Hendrick in September 2012 as a physical therapist. In December 2017, he shifted to an administrative role as the director of regional services. He was named assistant vice president of Business Development and Post-Acute Services in October 2020. In 2021, Canada was promoted to Hendrick Health vice president and Abilene Market COO.

Brian Bessent - Hendrick Health Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Bessent began his career at Hendrick in 1999, and has served in many leadership roles including as director of rehabilitation and director of transitional services. In 2013, he was promoted to assistant vice president, then to vice president of post-acute and transitional services in 2015. He became Hendrick Medical South COO in October 2020, and then was named chief administrative officer in 2021. He will lead the health system’s overall strategy and will oversee information technology, strategic communication and digital experience, mission and ministry, legislative and public policy and patient experience.

Judy LaFrance - Hendrick Medical Center South, Chief Administrative Officer

LaFrance worked at Hendrick from 1995-2018 in various roles as a registered nurse, leader and then director of emergency and forensic nursing services. After serving on the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center faculty, LaFrance returned to Hendrick in September 2020, and has served as assistant chief nursing officer at Hendrick Medical Center South since October 2020.

Susan Wade - Abilene market Chief Operating Officer

Wade’s career with Hendrick began in 1994, as an admitting representative. Through her tenure, she has worked in multiple roles in human resources, FirstCare and Hendrick regional laboratory until 2001. Wade returned to Hendrick in 2002, and held leadership positions in admissions and human resources. In 2013, she was named assistant vice president and then promoted to vice president in 2015. Wade will focus on Abilene market integration and operations and continue overseeing infrastructure, support services and Hendrick Hospice Care.

Heather Ray - Abilene market Chief Nursing Officer

Ray began with Hendrick in 2005, as a registered nurse. Since then, she has held a variety of leadership roles, including as Hendrick Medical Center assistant chief nursing officer. Ray will oversee nursing for the Abilene market.

Jessica Connell - Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Chief Nursing Officer

Connell began at Hendrick Medical Center in 2008, as a patient care technician and later as a registered nurse. Prior to serving in Brownwood, she was Hendrick Health director for centralized support services. In 2022, Connell was named assistant chief nursing officer for Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.

Jory Lee - Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Chief Operating Officer

Lee began his career at Hendrick in 1998, as lead CT radiographer and became radiology manager in 2012. Prior to serving in Brownwood, he was the Abilene market director for Hendrick radiology services, focusing on program development and team management. In July 2022, Lee became assistant chief operating officer at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.

Jesiree Driskell - Hendrick Health assistant vice president, strategic communication and digital experience