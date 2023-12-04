Angelo State, COSA to host second annual Concho Valley Cybersecurity Roundup

The event is free and designed to provide sustainable resources to Concho Valley organizations and citizens with the goal to become more cyber resilient.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University and the City of San Angelo are hosting the second annual Concho Valley Cybersecurity Roundup from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive.

The event is free and designed to provide sustainable resources to Concho Valley organizations and citizens with the goal to become more cyber resilient. It unites leaders within the cybersecurity sector with local and area leaders in education, business, healthcare, nonprofit and faith-based organizations and critical infrastructure to strengthen cyber resilience through information sharing and networking.

Presenters will share information on organizations' and individuals' roles in protecting personal information and supporting our critical infrastructure from cyber attacks.

Presenters include representatives from:

UTSA's Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security

Texas Department of Information Resources

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Goodfellow Air Force Base

Angelo State University

The event is also a great networking opportunity for those interested in careers in cybersecurity, computer science and related fields.

Registration will begin at 8:30 p.m. June 23 and breakfast and lunch will be served. To register in advance, go to angelo.edu/cyber-roundup.