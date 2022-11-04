Angelo State's Trumpet Ensemble prepares for annual fall concert

The music hails from a wide variety of countries with composers from Canada, England, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and the U.S.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Trumpet Ensemble will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

"Trumpet Triumphant: Works for Trumpet from the Masters" will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public.

According to an ASU press release, it will feature a variety of fanfares and festive pieces with a focus on major composers who have written pieces for trumpets that show the versatility of the trumpet's repertoire, along with its triumphant side. The music hails from a wide variety of countries with composers from Canada, England, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and the U.S.

The musical program will include:

"Fanfares of St. Charbel" by Michel Rondeau

"Fanfare pour une fete" by Manuel de Falla

"Havanaise," "Lento Egeen" and "Danse Bolivienne" by Henri Tomasi

"Sonnerie" and "Marche de Cocagne" by Erik Satie

"Fanfare pour un sacre paien" by Albert Roussel

"Eiffel Tower Polka" by Francis Poulenc

"Path of Discovery" by Erik Morales

Ceremonial Fanfares by Piotyr Tchaikovsky and Modest Mussorgsky

"Fanfare for St. Edmundsbury" by Benjamin Britten

"Conzert fur 7 Trompeten und Pauken" by Johann Altenburg

"Glimpse of Colossus" by Martin Hebel

The ensemble includes Nicholas Alvarado of San Angelo, Jesse Crawford of Baird, Shaun Hawkins of Lubbock, Benjamin Martin of Fort Worth, Gabriel Munoz of San Angelo and Sergey West and Hunter Winans of Lubbock. They will be accompanied on timpani by Anthony Navarro of San Angelo.