San Angelo criminal investigator dies after medical emergency

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a San Angelo Police Officers Facebook post, early Sunday morning, Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency.

After lifesaving measures, Investigator Carnes, 53, died in a local hospital in San Angelo.

Investigator Carnes was previously employed by the Bastrop Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He was a Texas Municipal Police Association member for nearly 25 years.