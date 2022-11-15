San Angelo criminal investigator dies after medical emergency

SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a San Angelo Police Officers Facebook post, early Sunday morning, Criminal Investigator Steven Carnes of the 51st and 119th District Attorney's Office was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency.
After lifesaving measures, Investigator Carnes, 53, died in a local hospital in San Angelo.
Investigator Carnes was previously employed by the Bastrop Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He was a Texas Municipal Police Association member for nearly 25 years.
Funeral services are set for Saturday. Carnes is survived by his wife and son.