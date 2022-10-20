COSA hires Goodfellow asst. chief as City's newest fire marshal

At GAFB, Billy Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations, plans reviews, fire and life safety prevention and education activities.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Thursday it has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009.

“We are very excited to have Chief Clemons on our team,” Fire Chief Patrick Brody said in a COSA release. “Chief has an extensive history and passion for fire prevention. He is a huge asset to the organization, and we look forward to what the future has to hold.”

Prior to his time at Goodfellow, Clemons served as a fire inspector at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. His duties included managing inspections of new and existing buildings, reviewing construction plans and conducting fire safety education.

He and his wife, Evelyn-Ann, share six children of which two are adopted and two are foster children.

“This was my goal, to become a fire marshal,” Clemons said in the release. “I worked my way up to get here and I still have the drive needed for this line of work. You have to have a want and need to get out and talk to people in this position. This is something I have a passion for.”

Clemons boasts 31 years of fire service in total, having started his career in 1991 as a U.S. Air Force firefighter. He is also a Desert Storm and Desert Shield veteran, which contributes to his portfolio of military leadership.

Among his professional certifications are Firefighter I and II, Airport Firefighter, Driver/Operator Pumper, Driver/Operator ARFF, Incident Safety Officer, Fire Officer III, Fire Instructor III, Fire Inspector II, Fire Investigator, Driver/Operator Mobile Water Supply, Rescue Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Hazardous Materials Incident Commander and UAS Remote Pilot license.