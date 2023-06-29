Fire at Abilene home causes $600K in estimated damages

The Abilene Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ABILENE, Texas — A two-alarm fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damages to an Abilene home, the Abilene Fire Department said Thursday.

The AFD said at approximately 12:15 a.m. June 29, crews responded to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Lantana Avenue.

They arrived and found a single-family home with heavy fire involvement. An initial attack was made, but because of the growth of the fire and structural integrity, the crews changed to a defensive posture to battle the fire.

A second alarm was called for more personnel and resources to fight the fire, which was soon brought under control.