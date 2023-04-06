Former ACU student Nika Maples to present on campus

The author, speaker and writing consultant will be presenting 11 a.m. April 10 at Moody Coliseum.

ABILENE, Texas — Former Abilene Christian University student Nika Morales will be back on her old campus April 10. At 11 a.m. at the Moody Coliseum, the writer, consultant and motivational speaker will be sharing her story of life during and after college.

After her presentation, she will also be speaking with students who want to study English education and writing.

Morales began her ACU career in 1996, but during her sophomore year, she suffered from a stroke where she was taken to the Hendrick Medical Center's intensive care unit. The stroke was a result of lupus and Morales was eventually diagnosed with quadriplegia, making it impossible for her to speak, swallow or blink for a time.

The year after her stroke, Morales went back to ACU and continued her education at Columbia University. For the next 10 years, she worked as a teacher and even received an award for Secondary Teacher of the Year by the Texas Education Agency.

More recently, Morales is known for her five different books, including Twelve Clean Pages, which describes her journey to recovery. She no longer works in education but she spends her time traveling and teaching others in a whole new way.

"Nika Morales is one of the most amazing people I know," advancement and alumni associate president Craig Fisher said. "Twelve Clean Pages is one of the best books I have ever read and I'm excited to have her back on campus to speak with our students."