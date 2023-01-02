x
Homicide investigation open in Jones Co. after man's body found on roadside

The man found dead has been identified as Christopher Zarate.
Credit: Jones County Sheriff's Office

JONES COUNTY, Texas — The Jones County Sheriff's Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Abilene Police Department's CID are investigating they believe involves foul play.

A release from the JCSO said a call from a motorist came into dispatch about a possible body off County Road 310.

Deputies found the body of a man, later identified as Christopher Zarate, off the roadway. 

The JCSO said this incident is being investigated as a homicide because foul play is suspected.

No further information was available. This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available from law enforcement.

