Homicide investigation open in Jones Co. after man's body found on roadside

JONES COUNTY, Texas — The Jones County Sheriff's Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Abilene Police Department's CID are investigating they believe involves foul play.
A release from the JCSO said a call from a motorist came into dispatch about a possible body off County Road 310.
Deputies found the body of a man, later identified as Christopher Zarate, off the roadway.
The JCSO said this incident is being investigated as a homicide because foul play is suspected.
No further information was available. This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available from law enforcement.