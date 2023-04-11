San Angelo ISD announces Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies

Ceremonies will be held for PAY and San Angelo Central and Lake View high schools.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District has announced the schedules for Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies for San Angelo Central and Lake View high schools and PAYS.

The ceremonies will be held in-person at the following dates, times and locations:

● Central High School – 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Angelo State University Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson Ave.

● Lake View High School – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

● PAYS – Wednesday, May 24, 2023 - 6 p.m. at Angelo State University CJ Davidson Conference Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed on the district's website at saisd.org/graduation. The ceremonies will also be recorded and uploaded to the SAISD YouTube channel, and broadcast on SAISDtv, Optimum Channel 4 in San Angelo.

More details will be provided by the respective campus closer to the event.

The district said in a press release that great effort and planning are being invested into making this a special occasion for all its students and their families.

"We look forward to recognizing our future-ready graduates in their caps and gowns at this important milestone and stepping off point for their future," the release said.