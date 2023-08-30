Vestiges sculpture exhibit to be displayed at Angelo State's Mayer Museum

Art enthusiasts can see Robbie Baylor's free exhibit every Tues.-Sat. starting Sept. 1.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Rural America is the subject of Angelo State University's latest art exhibit.

Starting Sept. 1, the works of artist and Baylor University professor Robbie Barber, "Vestiges", will be on display for free from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Tues.-Sat. at the Mayer Museum, 2601 W. Avenue N.

"I am attracted to the strong visual character of this country's vernacular," Barber said. "Vintage lap-board houses, mobile homes and agriculture-related structures have become regional icons that ultimately tell the stories of their inhabitants and builders."

Barber spent his childhood near North Carolina's Roanoke River and as an adult, he studied art at East Carolina University and the University of Arizona. He also went on to teach at ECU and Midwestern State University.

From there, his works have appeared across the United States and in the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum. For the past 23 years, he has taught at BU, continuing his lifelong passion for the arts.

From 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 2, Barber will attend a free reception at ASU. The following day, Nov. 3, the artist will be involved in a symposium with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

"Vestiges" will be on display through Dec. 12.